Starbase (STAR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $546,970.00

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 36.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last week, Starbase has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Starbase has a total market cap of $685,598.37 and $546,970.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Starbase alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00054562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00117949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011573 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.76 or 0.00171759 BTC.

Starbase Coin Profile

STAR is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.