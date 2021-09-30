State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 1,290 Shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kraton were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRA. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Kraton by 118.0% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,885,000 after acquiring an additional 811,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraton by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,123,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,482,000 after buying an additional 244,433 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton during the first quarter worth $4,808,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton during the first quarter worth $4,635,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton during the first quarter worth $4,652,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KRA opened at $45.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.38. Kraton Co. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.17). Kraton had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $493.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kraton Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on KRA. Loop Capital cut shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

