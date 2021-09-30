State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 2,118 Shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Blucora were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BCOR. P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Blucora during the first quarter worth about $38,272,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Blucora by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,206,000 after purchasing an additional 528,282 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Blucora by 28.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,259,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 282,161 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Blucora by 47.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Blucora by 480.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 207,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BCOR shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of BCOR opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $789.44 million, a P/E ratio of -40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Blucora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $18.83.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.01 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 29.83%. Blucora’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

