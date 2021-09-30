State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Viad were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Viad by 8.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Viad by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Viad by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viad during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viad by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,363,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VVI opened at $45.29 on Thursday. Viad Corp has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $928.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.12). Viad had a negative return on equity of 86.57% and a negative net margin of 92.11%. The business had revenue of $61.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viad Corp will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

Viad Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

