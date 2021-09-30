State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cactus were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WHD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cactus during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cactus by 1,747.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cactus by 157.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cactus by 27.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Cactus stock opened at $36.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 2.40. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.90.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

