State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 1,460 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,034 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $93,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,324,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,714 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,618,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $627,250,000 after purchasing an additional 146,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 1.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 548,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $131,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.76.

NYSE:BA opened at $223.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.38.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

