State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,670,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,327 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 1.00% of Service Co. International worth $89,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 66.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

SCI opened at $60.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $65.74.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $987.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 108,354 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $6,808,965.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,501,560.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 18,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $1,172,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,527.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 453,103 shares of company stock valued at $28,843,010 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

