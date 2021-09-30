State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $102.03 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,142 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,066 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Intuit worth $102,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,347 shares of company stock worth $33,277,145. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $552.50 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $312.05 and a fifty-two week high of $582.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.02, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $549.33 and a 200-day moving average of $476.42.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

