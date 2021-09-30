State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $123.02 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 32.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 595,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,286 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $123,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

NYSE HCA opened at $251.91 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $263.92. The stock has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.04 and a 200-day moving average of $220.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

In other news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $1,004,982.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,866,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.09.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.