State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,051,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,213 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $106,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 500.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,271,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,064,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,398 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 835.2% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,178,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,372 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,431,000 after buying an additional 952,184 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1,221.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 958,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,370,000 after buying an additional 886,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $99.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.16 and a 200-day moving average of $99.83. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $67.78 and a 12 month high of $106.40.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.858 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.98.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

