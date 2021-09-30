State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 25,976 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,976 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Caterpillar worth $80,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 105.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAT opened at $198.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $143.75 and a one year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

