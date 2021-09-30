State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2021

Brokerages predict that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will announce $2.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.93 billion. State Street posted sales of $2.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year sales of $11.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.83 billion to $11.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.06 billion to $12.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.92.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the second quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in State Street by 6,927.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in State Street in the first quarter worth $49,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in State Street in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the second quarter worth $53,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $86.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $94.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for State Street (NYSE:STT)

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.