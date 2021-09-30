Stephens Inc. AR Grows Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Aflac by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 155,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 37,760 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Aflac by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 6.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $52.74 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. lifted their price target on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,878 shares of company stock worth $2,103,328 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

