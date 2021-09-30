Stephens Inc. AR Has $6.80 Million Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $6,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $77,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHR opened at $211.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $171.33 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.42.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

