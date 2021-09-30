Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 51,597 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 325.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average of $25.22.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

