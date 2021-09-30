Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 820.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $107.85 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $118.22. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $214,959.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,767.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $65,123.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 86,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,748,433.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.