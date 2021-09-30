StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Receives $37.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Shares of STEP stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,138. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.18. StepStone Group has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $49.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a PE ratio of 13.93.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.84 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

In other StepStone Group news, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 7,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $342,520.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 9,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $415,263.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the second quarter valued at $2,914,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 41.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,687,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,800,000 after acquiring an additional 786,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the first quarter valued at $7,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.