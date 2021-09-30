STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,313 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in STERIS were worth $88,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,606,130,000 after purchasing an additional 76,668 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,854,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,414,091,000 after acquiring an additional 89,973 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in STERIS by 32.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,206,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $801,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,527 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in STERIS by 604.8% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,154,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $600,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,752 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $279,123,000 after acquiring an additional 48,879 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $209.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $170.36 and a 52-week high of $226.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.86.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.