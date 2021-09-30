Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARVN. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.81.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $82.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 1.98. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $108.46.
In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 17,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,724,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,549,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 45,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total value of $4,492,549.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,460,863.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,133 shares of company stock valued at $25,840,179 over the last 90 days. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Arvinas
Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.
