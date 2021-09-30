Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARVN. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $82.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 1.98. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arvinas will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 17,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,724,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,549,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 45,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total value of $4,492,549.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,460,863.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,133 shares of company stock valued at $25,840,179 over the last 90 days. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

