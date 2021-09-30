STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €40.04 ($47.11).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STM shares. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($54.71) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.90 ($44.59) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of STM opened at €37.51 ($44.13) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($25.24). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €36.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is €33.15.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

