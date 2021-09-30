Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Evolent Health Call Options (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,026 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,173% compared to the typical volume of 123 call options.

NYSE:EVH opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 2.40. Evolent Health has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $31.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.82.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.97 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 7,168 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $164,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 25,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $576,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,016 shares of company stock valued at $3,062,035 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 28,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.