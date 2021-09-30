Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires Shares of 166 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 166 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,824 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $42,556,000 after purchasing an additional 84,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $369.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.08.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $221.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $220.80 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

