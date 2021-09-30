Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys New Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 551 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,139 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 62.1% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 18.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 68,746 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,172,000 after buying an additional 10,708 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 86,245 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,488,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 18.8% in the first quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS stock opened at $86.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.06.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.