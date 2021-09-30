Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,744,000 after acquiring an additional 700,660 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,812,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,035,000 after buying an additional 17,567 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,975,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,858,000 after buying an additional 127,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,832,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,829,000 after buying an additional 67,653 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,289.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $3,751,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $146.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.62. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.64.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

