Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases Shares of 1,030 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APAM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the period. 69.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APAM. decreased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $49.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.56. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.85. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.50 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 175.52%. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 120.12%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

