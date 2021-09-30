Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 70,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 73,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Shares of PDEC opened at $30.72 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.