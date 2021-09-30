Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €95.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been given a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective by stock analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.22% from the stock’s current price.

SAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ströer SE & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €84.07 ($98.91).

Shares of SAX opened at €71.35 ($83.94) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.83. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a twelve month high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €68.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is €68.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

