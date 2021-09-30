Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on INN. Bank of America cut Summit Hotel Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.10.

NYSE INN opened at $9.94 on Monday. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 52.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 503,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 647,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 241,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

