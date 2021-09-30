Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 41.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,866 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,140,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,859,000 after purchasing an additional 295,141 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,076,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,412,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,326,000 after purchasing an additional 292,000 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,411 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,192,000 after purchasing an additional 256,071 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,587,000.

SUPN opened at $26.85 on Thursday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.51.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $141.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.50 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

