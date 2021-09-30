SureRemit (RMT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.89 Million

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SureRemit has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $18,032.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00064979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00104190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00137338 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,342.02 or 0.99951199 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,913.74 or 0.06719390 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.71 or 0.00764954 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit’s launch date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

