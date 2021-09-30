Susan H. Tousi Sells 100 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $41,804.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Susan H. Tousi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total value of $139,050.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $6.00 on Thursday, hitting $405.61. The company had a trading volume of 914,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,342. The company has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of 78.07, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $473.60 and a 200 day moving average of $440.22. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.01 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 90.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 165.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.83.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

