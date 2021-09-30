Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 28,900 Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Oak Valley Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 67.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 162.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.77. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $20.55.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 31.00%.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director Lynn Dickerson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $51,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 5,930 shares of company stock valued at $102,957 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

