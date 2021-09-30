Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys Shares of 21,900 Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Investar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Investar by 111.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Investar by 53.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Investar during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Investar by 30.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Investar by 63.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $21.84 on Thursday. Investar Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $227.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average is $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). Investar had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Robert Chris Jordan bought 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $50,009.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Investar Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

