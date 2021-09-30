Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $580,000 Position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,600 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 98.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 7.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TUP shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

NYSE:TUP opened at $22.02 on Thursday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $38.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average is $24.10.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 92.72%. The business had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Tupperware Brands’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

