Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $567,000 Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at about $22,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 855,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,461,000 after buying an additional 232,299 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at about $9,784,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,442,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,897,000 after purchasing an additional 183,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 63.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,765,000 after purchasing an additional 141,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of CHCT opened at $46.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.52. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 25.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.433 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

