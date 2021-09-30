SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $170.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.41 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMED. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Amedisys from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $254.14.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $150.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.79. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $148.57 and a 52-week high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,927.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. FMR LLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 599 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 4.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,207 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 66,000.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 661 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.