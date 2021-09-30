SVB Leerink Weighs in on 1Life Healthcare, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for 1Life Healthcare in a research report issued on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 1Life Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ONEM has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of ONEM opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 1.27. 1Life Healthcare has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,158,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,287,000 after acquiring an additional 250,082 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $73,589.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,334 shares of company stock worth $207,267 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.