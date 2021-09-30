SVB Leerink Weighs in on MEDNAX, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MEDNAX in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MEDNAX’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MD has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.70.

Shares of MD opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -45.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. MEDNAX has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.69.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MD. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 19.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,086,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,488,000 after buying an additional 1,149,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,731,000 after purchasing an additional 705,924 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,254,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 13.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,886,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,323,000 after purchasing an additional 588,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 46.7% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,460,000 after buying an additional 530,388 shares during the period.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.