Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.28

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.28 and last traded at $20.26, with a volume of 22973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.07.

SWDBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from SEK 183 to SEK 190 in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

