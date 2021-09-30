Swiss National Bank Acquires 13,400 Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOCO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GoHealth during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GoHealth during the second quarter valued at $137,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in GoHealth during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. 30.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other GoHealth news, CEO Clinton P. Jones bought 24,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $113,302.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. acquired 174,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $818,190.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 277,300 shares of company stock worth $1,296,981. 33.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $4.99 on Thursday. GoHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. Research analysts forecast that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

GOCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.54.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

