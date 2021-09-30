Swiss National Bank Has $1.28 Million Stake in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FMBH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 78.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,918,000 after purchasing an additional 86,541 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 32.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 64.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 35.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $41.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $742.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average is $41.82. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $61.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.59%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

