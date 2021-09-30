Swiss National Bank Has $1.31 Million Stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.11% of The RMR Group worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The RMR Group during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in The RMR Group during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $34.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average is $39.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.72. The RMR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $47.12.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.37 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th were given a $7.00 dividend. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous None dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

