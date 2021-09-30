Swiss National Bank Purchases 8,100 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 315.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

TPC opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.12. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $674.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 7.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $695,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,500. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

