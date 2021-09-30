Swiss National Bank Sells 100 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.10% of Alexander’s worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 8.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 10.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 41.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Alexander’s stock opened at $264.25 on Thursday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.70 and a 1 year high of $308.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 10.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is presently 111.73%.

Alexander’s Profile

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.