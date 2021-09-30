Swiss National Bank Sells 1,700 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ennis were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ennis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 223,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 30,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EBF opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.45. Ennis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.56.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Ennis had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $100.45 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

