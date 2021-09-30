Swiss National Bank Takes $1.33 Million Position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.09% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,031,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,323,000 after buying an additional 112,796 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $79,995,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ NGM opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $32.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.33.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $16.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.08 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $390,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NGM shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM).

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.