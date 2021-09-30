Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 350,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTT opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $580.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.91 and a beta of 1.41.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

CTT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CatchMark Timber Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.90.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

