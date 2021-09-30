Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SCMWY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Swisscom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Swisscom presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.17.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Research analysts predict that Swisscom will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

