Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Short Interest Update

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

SYZLF stock remained flat at $$8.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Sylogist has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.74.

Get Sylogist alerts:

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning solutions for public service organizations which include K-12 school districts/boards, public sector, non profit organizations, international non-governmental organizations, manufacturing and warehousing/distribution. The company was founded by William T.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.