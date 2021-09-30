Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) Insider Sells £120,037.50 in Stock

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) insider Johannes Jacobus Prinsloo sold 123,750 shares of Sylvania Platinum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.27), for a total transaction of £120,037.50 ($156,829.76).

Shares of Sylvania Platinum stock opened at GBX 93 ($1.22) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 97.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 113.78. The company has a current ratio of 13.56, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sylvania Platinum Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The stock has a market capitalization of £253.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52.

Get Sylvania Platinum alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from Sylvania Platinum’s previous dividend of $3.75. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Sylvania Platinum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.08%.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on shares of Sylvania Platinum in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvania Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvania Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.